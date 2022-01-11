TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.24 Million

Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $254.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.23 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $915.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.90 million to $920.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 2,982,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

