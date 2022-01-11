Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.11

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 32843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,279 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 77.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,691,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Triton International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.