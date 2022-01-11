TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the highest is $54.35 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 7,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,466. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $356.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

