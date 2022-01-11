Truist Financial Corp Buys 742 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

