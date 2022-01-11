Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

