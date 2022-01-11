Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.82. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

