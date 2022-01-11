Truist Financial Corp Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 526.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 350.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

CP opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

