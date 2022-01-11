Truist Financial Corp Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.