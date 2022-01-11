Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,226 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $93.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

