Truist Financial Corp Sells 579 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of EWBC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

