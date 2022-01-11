Truist Securities Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. cut their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $634.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.