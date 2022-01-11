Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has C$21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.81.

TRQ opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

