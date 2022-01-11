TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.57), with a volume of 328468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.58).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

