Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,324.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $481,274.63 and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

