U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

