UBS Group Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CMAX opened at $7.50 on Friday. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

