UBS Group Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Outperform

UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $73.74 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,024 shares of company stock worth $6,281,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

