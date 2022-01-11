UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCB stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.