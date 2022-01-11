Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Unico American shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 616 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

