UniLend Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00062882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005760 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.