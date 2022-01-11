Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. 40,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

