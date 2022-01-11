Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.25.

UNP opened at $250.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

