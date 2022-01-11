United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

