Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

