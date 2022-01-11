Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Insider Sells $71,390.64 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 957,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

