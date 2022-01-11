Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $136.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $11,685,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

