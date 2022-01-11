Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Up 7.1%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 8,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 358,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $626.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Upland Software by 98.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,751 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 13.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

