USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $3.11 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

