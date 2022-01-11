Vai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $493,168.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.91 million and $493,168.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,351,281 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

