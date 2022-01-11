Vai (VAI) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.91 million and $493,168.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,351,281 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

