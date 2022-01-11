Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLOWY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux raised Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

VLOWY opened at $2.02 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

