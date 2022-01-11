VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 0.5%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $47.14. 9,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

