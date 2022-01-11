Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $433.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.64 and a 200 day moving average of $427.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

