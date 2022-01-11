Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

