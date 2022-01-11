Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
