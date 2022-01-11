Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

