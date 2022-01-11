Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.