Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 202,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

