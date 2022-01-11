Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares during the period.

VONV opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

