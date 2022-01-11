Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

