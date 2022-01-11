VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of VECT stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,125,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

