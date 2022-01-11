Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.32.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $223.91 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

