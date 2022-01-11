Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,894.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.