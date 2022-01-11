Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

