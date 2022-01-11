Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.90) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.90) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.48).

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 463 ($6.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.37. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

