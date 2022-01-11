Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NETSTREIT worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 103,854 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

