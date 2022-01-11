Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

