Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SelectQuote worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SelectQuote by 196.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 358.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

