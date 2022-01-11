Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

