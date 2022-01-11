Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

