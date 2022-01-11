Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of STL opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

